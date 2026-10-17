Foreign Woman Found Concealing Over 80 Grams of Cocaine During Hospital Examination in Colombo
Sri Lanka Police have made a significant drug seizure after discovering more than 80 grams of cocaine concealed on a female foreign national who had been taken into custody earlier this week in Colombo.
Discovery Made During Medical Examination
The drugs were found during a hospital examination conducted on the suspect following her arrest, a procedure that proved critical in uncovering the concealed narcotics. The examination revealed that the foreign woman had been carrying the cocaine on her person, leading to the formal seizure of the contraband by authorities.
Significant Quantity Recovered
The quantity recovered — exceeding 80 grams of cocaine — represents a notable find for law enforcement, as cocaine remains one of the more expensive and less commonly seized hard drugs in Sri Lanka compared to substances such as heroin and methamphetamine. Authorities are treating the case with considerable seriousness given the nature and volume of the narcotic involved.
Investigation Ongoing
Police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest and the origin of the drugs. Investigators are working to determine whether the suspect was acting alone or as part of a wider drug trafficking network operating in or through the country.
The suspect remains in custody as the case proceeds through the relevant legal channels. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
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80 grams no joke, that could have destroyed so many lives here
exactly and who knows how much she already sold before they caught her