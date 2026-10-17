Education Minister Demands Permanent Fix as Sri Lanka Continues to Suffer Repeated Island-Wide Power Cuts

Education Minister Rajiv Amarasuriya has raised serious concerns over Sri Lanka's recurring island-wide power outages, calling on the relevant authorities to move beyond temporary measures and implement a lasting, sustainable solution to the country's ongoing electricity crisis.

Minister Voices Growing Frustration

Speaking out on the matter, Amarasuriya expressed his dissatisfaction with the frequency at which nationwide blackouts have been disrupting daily life across the island. He stressed that the repeated nature of these power failures is unacceptable and that Sri Lankans deserve reliable access to electricity without the uncertainty of sudden, widespread outages.

The Minister's remarks reflect a broader frustration felt by citizens and officials alike, as frequent power cuts continue to affect homes, businesses, schools, and essential public services throughout the country.

A Call for Structural Change

Rather than settling for short-term fixes, Amarasuriya urged those responsible for the nation's power supply to take a comprehensive approach to resolving the underlying issues driving these disruptions. His call signals growing pressure within government circles for meaningful reform in how Sri Lanka manages and distributes its electricity supply.

Island-wide blackouts have been occurring with alarming regularity, causing widespread inconvenience.

Critical sectors including education and healthcare are among those most affected by sudden power failures.

There is increasing demand from both the public and government officials for a durable, long-term resolution.

Wider Impact on Sri Lankan Society

The persistent power cuts have had a ripple effect across Sri Lankan society, hampering economic productivity and disrupting the routines of millions. For students preparing for examinations and teachers conducting lessons, the blackouts pose a particular challenge — an issue that falls squarely within Amarasuriya's portfolio as Education Minister.

The repeated occurrence of nationwide blackouts demands more than patch-up solutions — what is needed is a firm, forward-looking strategy that guarantees stable power supply for all Sri Lankans.

As public patience wears thin, the Minister's intervention adds political weight to demands for urgent and decisive action from the energy sector authorities. It remains to be seen whether his appeal will translate into concrete steps toward resolving one of the country's most persistent infrastructure challenges.

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