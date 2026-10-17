Consumers Push Back Against Power Tariff Hike, Demand 3-5% Reduction Instead

Sri Lankan electricity consumers are pushing back strongly against a proposed tariff increase, insisting that power bills should be cut — not raised — in the upcoming quarter.

The Electricity Consumers' Association has voiced firm opposition to a 2.88 percent tariff hike put forward by the National System Operator (NSO) for the fourth quarter, arguing that the move would place an unnecessary burden on an already struggling public.

Association Secretary Sanjeewa Dhammika stated that current conditions warranted a reduction in electricity tariffs of between three and five percent, rather than any increase whatsoever.

Growing Public Frustration

The call for lower tariffs reflects mounting frustration among Sri Lankan households and businesses that have endured years of economic hardship, including sharp rises in the cost of living. Consumer groups argue that utility pricing must reflect the financial reality faced by ordinary citizens across the country.

The National System Operator's proposal to raise tariffs by 2.88 percent in the fourth quarter has drawn criticism as tone-deaf to the pressures consumers are already navigating on a daily basis.

Electricity tariffs should be reduced by between 3 and 5 percent instead of being increased, as has been proposed for the fourth quarter — Sanjeewa Dhammika, Secretary, Electricity Consumers' Association

Consumers Demand Accountability

Consumer advocates are calling on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough review of power sector costs and pass any savings directly on to the public, rather than shielding inefficiencies within the system at the expense of end users.

The debate over electricity pricing is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the fourth quarter deadline approaches and pressure mounts on regulators to take consumer interests into account before making any final decision on tariff adjustments.