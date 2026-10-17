Chinese Nursery Owner Sentenced to Life After Over 200 Children Poisoned with Lead-Tainted Food

A nursery school owner in China has been handed a life sentence after she and five staff members were found guilty of deliberately poisoning more than 200 young children with lead-contaminated food, in a case that has sent shockwaves across the country.

The Perpetrator and Her Sentence

Li Huifang, who operated the Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in the city of Tianshui, located in China's northwestern Gansu province, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for her role in the mass poisoning. Five of her staff members were also handed custodial sentences in connection with the crime.

Hundreds of Young Victims

Investigators found that over 200 children enrolled at the kindergarten had been exposed to dangerous levels of lead through food served at the facility. Lead poisoning is particularly harmful to young children, as it can cause severe and irreversible damage to the brain, nervous system, and overall development.

A Disturbing Breach of Trust

The case has raised serious concerns among parents and child welfare advocates across China about the safety standards maintained at early childhood education institutions. Families who entrust nurseries and kindergartens with the care of their young children expect the highest standards of safety and responsibility.

The incident occurred at the Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Tianshui, Gansu province

More than 200 children were identified as victims of lead contamination

Nursery owner Li Huifang received a life sentence

Five staff members were also convicted and sentenced

Lead poisoning in children can result in lifelong neurological damage, learning disabilities, and behavioural disorders, making this case one of particular gravity and public concern.

The sentencing has been widely reported across Chinese media, with many calling for stricter regulatory oversight of childcare facilities nationwide to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

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