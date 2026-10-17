Bar Association Chairman Demands Permanent Fix to Sri Lanka's Recurring Power Cuts

Bar Association of Sri Lanka Chairman Rajiv Amarasuriya has urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to address the country's persistent electricity supply problems, calling for a long-term solution to the repeated nationwide blackouts that continue to disrupt daily life across the island.

A Crisis Demanding Urgent Attention

Amarasuriya's appeal comes amid growing public frustration over the frequency and duration of power outages that have been affecting households, businesses, and essential services throughout Sri Lanka. The Bar Association Chairman stressed that the recurring nature of these blackouts signals deep-rooted structural weaknesses within the national electricity grid that cannot be ignored any longer.

He emphasised that piecemeal or temporary measures are no longer sufficient, and that what Sri Lanka urgently needs is a comprehensive, sustainable strategy to stabilise and modernise its power infrastructure.

Impact on Daily Life and the Economy

Prolonged and unpredictable power cuts have taken a heavy toll on ordinary Sri Lankans, disrupting work, education, and household routines. Small and medium-sized businesses, which are already navigating a challenging economic environment, have been among the hardest hit, facing productivity losses and increased operational costs as a result of unreliable electricity supply.

The legal community, which Amarasuriya represents, has also felt the strain, with court proceedings and legal operations hampered by sudden outages.

Call for Government Accountability

The government must treat this not as a temporary inconvenience but as a national priority requiring bold, structural reform of the energy sector.

Amarasuriya's statement reflects a broader public sentiment that authorities must be held accountable for the ongoing failure to deliver consistent and reliable power to the nation. He called on policymakers to engage with energy experts, explore renewable energy alternatives, and invest in upgrading the ageing national grid to prevent further disruptions.

As Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery, stable electricity supply is widely regarded as a foundational requirement for sustainable growth and improved quality of life for all citizens.