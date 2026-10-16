Thai Vet Experts Cleared to Save Ailing Tusker Kavanthissa

Ministry Gives Green Light for International Intervention

The Ministry of Environment has granted approval for a specialised veterinary team from Thailand to travel to Sri Lanka to provide critical medical treatment for Kavanthissa, one of the country's most prominent and beloved tuskers.

A Beloved Elephant in Critical Condition

Kavanthissa, regarded as a treasured figure among Sri Lanka's iconic elephant population, is currently in a serious medical condition that has prompted authorities to seek international expertise. Local veterinary efforts, while ongoing, have led officials to conclude that specialised foreign intervention is necessary to give the tusker the best possible chance of recovery.

Thailand's Expertise Called Upon

Thailand, long recognised for its advanced knowledge and experience in elephant care and medicine, was identified as the ideal source of specialist support. The incoming veterinary team is expected to bring with them both the technical expertise and equipment required to assess and treat Kavanthissa's condition thoroughly.

The Ministry of Environment has confirmed that all necessary approvals have been granted to facilitate the Thai team's visit without delay.

A Matter of National Importance

Elephants hold deep cultural and religious significance in Sri Lanka, and tuskers in particular command enormous public affection and reverence. The welfare of Kavanthissa has drawn widespread concern from wildlife conservationists, Buddhist communities, and the general public alike.

The Ministry of Environment has officially approved the Thai veterinary team's visit.

Kavanthissa is described as being in a critical medical condition.

Thailand is internationally recognised for its expertise in elephant healthcare.

The move reflects Sri Lanka's commitment to protecting its treasured elephant heritage.

Authorities have urged the public to remain patient as the process unfolds, expressing confidence that the collaboration with the Thai specialists will offer renewed hope for the ailing tusker's survival and recovery.

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