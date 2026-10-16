Sri Lanka Under-19 Women Clinch T20 Tri-Series Title at Iqbal Stadium

Sri Lanka's Under-19 Women's cricket team has claimed victory in the T20 tri-series final held at Iqbal Stadium, marking a proud moment for Sri Lankan women's cricket on the international stage.

Trophy Presentation Ceremony

The victorious young Sri Lankan side received their trophy in a ceremony attended by prominent dignitaries from both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Divisional Commissioner Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh and Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral Fred Seneviratne jointly presented the trophy to the captain of the triumphant Sri Lanka Under-19 Women's team following the conclusion of the final.

The presence of the Sri Lankan High Commissioner at the presentation underscored the significance of the achievement, highlighting the growing profile of women's cricket within the country's sporting landscape.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Women's Cricket

The tri-series final at the historic Iqbal Stadium provided a fitting stage for the young Sri Lankan women cricketers to showcase their talent and competitive spirit. The tournament brought together emerging cricketing talent from the region, with Sri Lanka ultimately proving their dominance throughout the competition.

The result is expected to boost confidence within Sri Lanka's women's cricket development pipeline, as the country continues to nurture the next generation of international players capable of competing at the highest level.

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