Sri Lanka to Suspend Driving Licences After 30 Demerit Points Under New Road Safety Overhaul

Sri Lanka is set to introduce a structured demerit points system for drivers, with licences facing suspension once a motorist accumulates 30 demerit points, Transport, Highways and Urban Development Minister Bimal Rathnayake has announced.

A New Era of Road Discipline

The minister outlined that the primary objective behind the new framework is to foster greater accountability among drivers on Sri Lankan roads. Rather than relying solely on fines and prosecutions, the system is designed to track repeat traffic offenders and impose progressive penalties that ultimately result in licence suspension for those who persistently break the rules.

Under the proposed mechanism, demerit points will be assigned to drivers each time they commit a traffic violation. Once an individual's cumulative tally reaches the 30-point threshold, their driving licence will be suspended, effectively removing them from the road until further conditions are met.

Targeting Road Safety at Its Core

Sri Lanka has long grappled with a troubling road safety record, with traffic accidents claiming hundreds of lives each year. Authorities hope that the introduction of this points-based system will serve as a meaningful deterrent, discouraging reckless and negligent driving behaviour before tragedies occur.

The main objective of the new demerit points system is to improve road safety and ensure that repeat offenders face appropriate consequences for their actions behind the wheel.

The demerit points model is widely used in countries around the world and is considered an effective tool in reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries by holding drivers personally accountable over time rather than treating each offence in isolation.

What Drivers Need to Know

Demerit points will be accumulated each time a traffic violation is recorded against a driver.

A total of 30 demerit points will trigger a driving licence suspension.

The system aims to identify and remove habitual traffic offenders from public roads.

Minister Bimal Rathnayake has positioned the initiative as a key road safety reform under his ministry.

Further details regarding the specific point values assigned to individual traffic offences, the duration of licence suspensions, and the process for reinstatement are expected to be announced as the policy framework is finalised. The public and motoring community are advised to follow official announcements from the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development for updates on the rollout timeline.

Road safety advocates have broadly welcomed the move, noting that a points system could prove far more effective than financial penalties alone in changing driver behaviour across the island.

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