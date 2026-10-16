Sri Lanka's Parliament Set to Convene for Four-Day Session Starting October 20

Sri Lanka's Parliament is set to convene for a four-day sitting from October 20 to 23, following a decision reached at a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

The scheduled session will bring legislators together for what is expected to be a significant stretch of parliamentary activity, as the newly constituted assembly continues to settle into its legislative rhythm.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business, which is responsible for determining the sitting schedule of the House, arrived at the decision following deliberations among its members. Such committees play a crucial role in organizing the workings of Parliament, ensuring that legislative business is conducted in an orderly and timely manner.

The four-day session will provide an opportunity for Members of Parliament to take up pending legislative matters, address pressing national concerns, and carry out the broader work of governance on behalf of Sri Lankan citizens.

Further details regarding the specific agenda items to be taken up during the October sitting are expected to be announced in due course by parliamentary authorities.

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