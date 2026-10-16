Sri Lanka Eyes Personalised Number Plates Allowing Vehicle Owners to Display Their Names

A New Identity on the Road

Sri Lanka is exploring the introduction of personalised vehicle number plates that would allow owners to display their names or chosen identifiers, marking a significant potential shift in the country's vehicle registration system.

What Is Being Proposed?

Authorities are considering a scheme under which motorists could opt for customised plates bearing personal names or unique letter combinations, moving beyond the current standardised alphanumeric format used across the island. The proposal is still at the consideration stage, with no final policy decision announced as yet.

A Common Practice Elsewhere

Personalised or vanity number plates are already a well-established feature in many countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and several Gulf states. Governments in those nations have long used such schemes as a revenue-generating mechanism, with premium combinations fetching considerable sums at auction or through direct purchase.

Potential Benefits for Sri Lanka

A new stream of government revenue at a time when fiscal consolidation remains a national priority

Greater vehicle owner satisfaction and a sense of personal identity on public roads

Potential growth in associated industries such as plate manufacturing and design services

Questions Still to Be Answered

If the proposal moves forward, regulators will need to address several practical concerns, including how personalised plates would be regulated to prevent offensive or misleading content, how pricing structures would be determined, and whether existing vehicle owners would be eligible to transition to the new system.

The initiative reflects a broader effort by Sri Lankan authorities to modernise vehicle administration services and explore innovative avenues for public revenue generation.

No official timeline has been confirmed for when a formal announcement or legislative framework might be introduced. Sri Lankan motorists and industry observers will be watching closely as discussions progress.