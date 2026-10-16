SJB Accuses Government of Paving Way to Reinstate Minister Who Quit Over Coal Scandal

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has levelled serious accusations against the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government, alleging that it is deliberately engineering circumstances to facilitate the reappointment of Kumara Jayakody, the Cabinet minister who stepped down amid a high-profile coal procurement scandal.

Minister's Resignation Over Coal Scandal

Jayakody tendered his resignation from the Cabinet on 17 April 2026, following mounting pressure over a coal scam that is said to have taken place in 2025. His departure came as public outrage grew over alleged irregularities in coal procurement, raising questions about accountability within the government.

Losses Dwarf Treasury Bond Scandal, Says SJB

SJB parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman Marikkar has made a striking claim regarding the financial scale of the controversy, asserting that the losses incurred through the coal scandal are more than double those caused by the notorious Treasury bond scam — one of the most damaging financial frauds in Sri Lanka's recent history. If accurate, this would place the coal scandal among the most costly episodes of alleged corruption the country has witnessed.

Opposition Demands Transparency

The SJB has called on the government to rule out any move to bring Jayakody back into the Cabinet, arguing that reinstating a minister who resigned under a cloud of corruption allegations would send a deeply troubling message to the Sri Lankan public. The opposition maintains that the government appears to be quietly laying the groundwork for his return rather than pursuing accountability.

The accusations place the NPP administration under renewed scrutiny at a time when it has positioned itself as a government committed to clean governance and rooting out corruption — pledges that formed a central pillar of its election campaign.

As of the time of writing, the government had not issued a formal response to the SJB's allegations regarding a potential reappointment.

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