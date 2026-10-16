Police Block Tamil Council Members from Entering Thaiyiddy Buddhist Temple in Northern Sri Lanka

A group of Tamil local council members was turned away by Sri Lankan police officers when they attempted to visit the Thaiyiddy vihara, a Buddhist temple located in the Northern Province, in an incident that has drawn fresh attention to ongoing ethnic tensions in the region.

Council Members Denied Entry

The elected representatives, who had arrived at the temple premises, were prevented from proceeding further by police personnel stationed at the site. The incident has sparked concern among Tamil community leaders and civil society groups who view the move as a troubling example of discrimination against Tamil officials carrying out what they described as a routine visit.

The Thaiyiddy vihara has previously been a point of contention in the Northern Province, an area that is predominantly Tamil but has seen a growing presence of Buddhist religious sites in recent years — a development that many Tamil residents and activists have raised concerns about in the context of land rights and cultural identity.

Broader Context of Tensions

This incident comes against the backdrop of long-standing grievances among Tamil communities in Sri Lanka's north regarding what they describe as state-backed encroachment on Tamil lands and the establishment of Buddhist structures in historically Tamil areas. Critics argue that such developments, often accompanied by a security presence, reflect a broader pattern of demographic and cultural marginalisation.

The role of the police in physically blocking elected council members — individuals carrying a democratic mandate from their constituents — has raised serious questions about institutional bias and the treatment of Tamil political representatives by state authorities.

Calls for Accountability

Tamil political figures and community advocates have called on the government to investigate the conduct of the police officers involved and to ensure that elected representatives are not obstructed in the exercise of their public duties. They have urged authorities to provide a clear explanation for why the council members were denied access to the site.

As of the time of reporting, no official statement had been issued by the Sri Lanka Police or the relevant government ministries addressing the incident. The episode is likely to add further strain to already fragile ethnic relations in the north, and will be closely watched by Tamil political parties as well as international observers monitoring human rights developments in post-war Sri Lanka.

Related Video