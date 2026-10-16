PM Harini Deflects Questions on Gnanasara Thera's Presidential Pardon

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has responded cautiously to mounting questions surrounding a possible presidential pardon for controversial Buddhist monk Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, saying President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will make the right decision when the time comes.

PM Stays Tight-Lipped on Pardon Decision

Speaking on the matter, Prime Minister Amarasuriya offered little in the way of concrete detail, indicating that the decision rests firmly in the hands of the President. She assured that President Dissanayake would act appropriately at the proper moment, without elaborating further on the administration's position or timeline.

The measured response has done little to quell public curiosity and debate surrounding the fate of Gnanasara Thera, a figure who has long attracted both devoted support and sharp criticism across Sri Lanka.

A Figure Steeped in Controversy

Gnanasara Thera, the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, has been a polarising presence in Sri Lankan public life for years. His outspoken rhetoric and legal troubles have kept him at the centre of national conversation, making any decision regarding a presidential pardon a politically sensitive one for the Dissanayake administration.

The question of whether the President will extend such a pardon is being closely watched by religious communities, civil society groups, and political observers alike, given the broader implications it carries for ethnic and religious harmony in the country.

Administration Under Scrutiny

The NPP-led government, still in its relatively early days, faces the delicate task of balancing political considerations with its commitments to justice and reconciliation. How President Dissanayake ultimately handles this matter is expected to send a strong signal about the administration's values and priorities moving forward.

For now, the Prime Minister's brief remarks suggest the government is treading carefully, choosing to reserve judgement rather than fuel further public debate ahead of any formal decision.