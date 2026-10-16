India Smashes Major Smuggling Ring That Funnelled Pakistani Rock Salt Through Sri Lanka

Indian authorities have dismantled a sophisticated transnational smuggling operation that illegally shipped over 7.3 million kilograms of rock salt originating from Pakistan into India, exploiting Sri Lanka as a transit point and relying on falsified trade documentation to disguise the contraband's true origins.

How the Operation Worked

India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the country's premier anti-smuggling agency, uncovered the elaborate scheme in which Pakistani rock salt was routed through Sri Lanka before entering Indian markets. The smugglers used forged trade documents to misrepresent the origin of the shipments, effectively bypassing the trade restrictions that govern the direct import of Pakistani goods into India.

By using Sri Lanka as an intermediary transit hub, the network was able to obscure the supply chain and present the salt as originating from a different source, deceiving customs officials and circumventing regulatory checks at Indian ports of entry.

Scale of the Smuggling Network

The sheer volume of contraband involved underscores the scale and ambition of the operation. Authorities seized or accounted for more than 7,300,000 kilograms — over 7,300 metric tonnes — of Pakistani rock salt that had been illegally introduced into the Indian market through this deceptive routing mechanism.

Rock salt from Pakistan is highly sought after in India due to its distinctive mineral properties and commercial value, making it a lucrative commodity for smugglers willing to exploit loopholes in cross-border trade oversight.

Implications for Sri Lanka

The revelation that Sri Lanka was used as a conduit in this operation raises serious questions about the monitoring of re-export trade and the integrity of documentation associated with goods passing through the island's ports. Sri Lanka has in recent years positioned itself as a significant transshipment hub in South Asia, and incidents of this nature could invite greater international scrutiny of cargo movements through its facilities.

It remains unclear at this stage whether Sri Lankan entities or individuals were knowingly involved in facilitating the smuggling network, or whether the island's trade infrastructure was exploited without the knowledge of local parties.

Broader Trade Context

Direct trade between India and Pakistan has been severely restricted, particularly following the deterioration of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries. These restrictions create significant price differentials and black-market demand for Pakistani goods in India, providing criminal networks with strong financial incentives to develop complex smuggling routes.

The DRI's successful bust of this network signals renewed vigilance by Indian customs intelligence agencies in monitoring indirect trade channels that bad actors may exploit to move restricted goods across borders.

Related Video