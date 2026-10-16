Government Stands Firm: No Legal Exceptions Will Be Made for Any Individual, Says Minister Jayatissa

Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has made it unequivocally clear that the current government will not alter or bend the law to suit the interests of any single individual, signalling a firm stance on the rule of law amid growing public debate surrounding Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera.

The minister's remarks come in response to mounting speculation over whether the government would take any special steps or make legal accommodations in connection with the controversial Buddhist monk, who has previously been at the centre of significant legal and political controversy in Sri Lanka.

A Clear Message from the Cabinet

Speaking in his capacity as Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Jayatissa delivered a pointed message, stressing that the government's commitment to upholding the law remains non-negotiable regardless of who is involved.

The government will not bend or amend the law to accommodate any individual.

The statement is being widely interpreted as a direct response to pressure from certain quarters seeking favourable legal treatment for Gnanasara Thera, a figure who has long been a polarising presence in Sri Lankan public life.

Background

Gnanasara Thera has faced multiple legal proceedings over the years, drawing both staunch supporters and fierce critics across the country. His association with nationalist movements and a series of high-profile controversies have kept him in the public spotlight, making any government decision regarding his legal standing a matter of considerable political sensitivity.

Minister Jayatissa's statement is seen as an effort by the administration to distance itself from any perception of political interference in judicial matters, reinforcing the message that equality before the law remains a cornerstone of its governance approach.

Political observers note that the declaration carries significant weight, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a period of institutional reform and efforts to rebuild public trust in state institutions following years of governance challenges.

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