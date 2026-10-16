Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa Released on Bail Amid Siriliya Saviya Fund Probe

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court in connection with an ongoing investigation into the controversial "Siriliya Saviya" fund, court sources confirmed.

Background to the Case

The Siriliya Saviya fund was a charitable initiative established during the tenure of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, with Shiranthi Rajapaksa serving as its prominent figurehead. Authorities have been examining the fund's financial activities as part of a broader inquiry into alleged misappropriation of public resources.

Bail Granted by Colombo Courts

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court ruled in favour of granting bail to the former First Lady, allowing her to remain free while investigations continue. The decision follows standard legal procedure in cases of this nature, where suspects are permitted temporary release pending further inquiry or trial proceedings.

Significance of the Case

The case has drawn considerable public attention in Sri Lanka, given Shiranthi Rajapaksa's high-profile status as the spouse of a former head of state. Legal observers note that the investigation reflects the country's continued efforts to scrutinise financial dealings linked to previous administrations.

Further court dates are expected to be announced as the investigation progresses. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this case closely.

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