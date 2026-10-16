Court Receives Medical Report Recommending Bypass Surgery for Shiranthi Rajapaksa

A medical report submitted to the Colombo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday has recommended that Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, undergo bypass surgery, according to court proceedings held on the day.

The report, which was formally placed before the magistrate, outlined the former First Lady's current medical condition and indicated that cardiac bypass surgery is the recommended course of treatment for her ongoing health concerns.

Medical Findings Presented to Court

The submission of the medical report marks a significant development in proceedings involving Shiranthi Rajapaksa at the Colombo Magistrate's Court. Medical authorities prepared the report following an examination of her condition, and its findings were conveyed to the presiding magistrate for consideration.

Bypass surgery, which is typically recommended in cases where coronary arteries are significantly blocked or narrowed, is regarded as a major cardiac procedure requiring careful pre-operative assessment and post-operative care.

Background

Shiranthi Rajapaksa has been associated with ongoing legal proceedings at the Colombo Magistrate's Court. Her health status has now become a relevant factor in those proceedings following the submission of the medical report.

The court is expected to take the medical findings into consideration as proceedings continue. Further details regarding the scheduling and nature of the recommended surgery have not yet been made public.

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