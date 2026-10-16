Ailing Tusker Kawanthissa Found Lying in Paddy Field, Prompting Urgent Calls for Wildlife Intervention

Concern is mounting among wildlife enthusiasts and local communities after the well-known tusker Kawanthissa was discovered lying helplessly in a paddy field, raising serious fears about the elephant's health and wellbeing.

Elephant Found in Distressed Condition

The iconic tusker, a beloved figure among Sri Lanka's wild elephant population, was spotted in a weakened state lying within a paddy field, a situation that has alarmed both wildlife officials and members of the public. The discovery has drawn significant attention, with many calling for immediate action to ensure the animal receives the care it urgently needs.

Dudley Sirisena Steps Forward

Prominent businessman Dudley Sirisena has stepped forward, making a direct appeal to wildlife authorities to seek all available assistance in order to save Kawanthissa. Sirisena urged officials not to delay in mobilising additional resources and expertise to address the tusker's deteriorating condition, signalling his willingness to support efforts aimed at the elephant's recovery.

Calls for Urgent Wildlife Authority Response

Wildlife conservation advocates are urging the Department of Wildlife Conservation to act swiftly, emphasising that the tusker's condition warrants immediate veterinary attention. Among the key concerns being raised are:

The need for prompt veterinary assessment and treatment

Ensuring the safety of both the elephant and nearby farming communities

Mobilising adequate resources to assist in any potential relocation or medical intervention

Kawanthissa is regarded as a significant part of Sri Lanka's natural heritage, and his plight has resonated deeply with those who champion the protection of the island's wildlife.

Wildlife authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive public statement on the measures being taken to address the tusker's condition.

Sri Lanka is home to a substantial population of Asian elephants, a species listed as endangered, and incidents involving ailing or injured tuskers frequently draw widespread public and institutional attention. The coming hours are expected to be critical in determining the course of action for Kawanthissa's care and recovery.

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