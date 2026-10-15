Sri Lanka Police Freeze Rs. 85 Million in Assets Linked to Jaffna Investigation

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police has moved to freeze cash and property valued at approximately Rs. 85 million in connection with an investigation centred in Jaffna, authorities confirmed.

Freezing Orders Issued

The specialised division, which operates under the Sri Lanka Police and is tasked with tracking down unlawfully acquired wealth, issued formal freezing orders covering both liquid cash holdings and immovable property identified as part of the probe.

The orders prevent the owners from transferring, selling, or otherwise disposing of the frozen assets while investigations remain ongoing.

Part of a Broader Crackdown

The action is part of a wider national effort by law enforcement to identify and seize assets believed to have been accumulated through illegal means. The Illegal Assets Investigation Division has been increasingly active across multiple provinces, signalling a tougher stance by authorities on financial crimes and unexplained wealth.

The Jaffna seizure represents one of the more significant asset freezes recorded in the Northern Province in recent times, underscoring the division's expanding reach beyond the Western Province, where such operations have historically been more concentrated.

Investigation Continues

Police have indicated that the investigation remains active and that further details regarding the individuals involved and the origins of the assets would be disclosed in due course as legal proceedings progress.

No formal charges have been announced at this stage. Authorities are expected to present findings before the relevant courts as the case develops.