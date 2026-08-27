False Tsunami Warnings Spreading Rapidly on Social Media — Authorities Urge Public to Stay Calm

Fake Alerts Causing Unnecessary Panic Among Sri Lankans

Tsunami warnings circulating widely across social media platforms in Sri Lanka have been confirmed as false, with fact-checkers urging the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified emergency alerts online.

The fabricated warnings, which have been spreading rapidly through messaging applications and social media networks, have caused significant concern among communities, particularly those living in coastal areas still sensitive to memories of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

No Credible Threat Detected

No credible seismic or oceanic activity has been reported that would justify the issuance of a tsunami warning for Sri Lanka. Official disaster management authorities have not issued any such alert, making the social media posts entirely baseless.

Fact-checking investigations confirmed that the warnings lack any credible source and do not originate from recognised institutions such as the Disaster Management Centre of Sri Lanka or any internationally recognised tsunami monitoring body.

The Danger of Spreading Misinformation

The rapid spread of false emergency warnings carries serious consequences, including:

Unnecessary public panic and mass displacement of coastal communities

Overwhelming of emergency service hotlines with unwarranted calls

Erosion of public trust in genuine future warnings

Potential harm caused by people rushing to evacuate unnecessarily

Members of the public are strongly advised to verify any emergency alert through official government channels before reacting or sharing such content further.

How to Identify Legitimate Warnings

Sri Lankans are reminded that genuine tsunami alerts and other natural disaster warnings are issued exclusively through official government bodies, including the Disaster Management Centre, the Meteorology Department, and authorised broadcast media outlets. Any warning appearing solely on social media without reference to these institutions should be treated with extreme scepticism.

The public is urged to report false emergency posts to the relevant platform administrators and to refrain from forwarding unverified content, as doing so contributes directly to public disorder and unnecessary fear.