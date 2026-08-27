False Tsunami Warnings Spreading Rapidly on Social Media — Authorities Urge Public to Stay Calm
Fake Alerts Causing Unnecessary Panic Among Sri Lankans
Tsunami warnings circulating widely across social media platforms in Sri Lanka have been confirmed as false, with fact-checkers urging the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified emergency alerts online.
The fabricated warnings, which have been spreading rapidly through messaging applications and social media networks, have caused significant concern among communities, particularly those living in coastal areas still sensitive to memories of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.
No Credible Threat Detected
No credible seismic or oceanic activity has been reported that would justify the issuance of a tsunami warning for Sri Lanka. Official disaster management authorities have not issued any such alert, making the social media posts entirely baseless.
Fact-checking investigations confirmed that the warnings lack any credible source and do not originate from recognised institutions such as the Disaster Management Centre of Sri Lanka or any internationally recognised tsunami monitoring body.
The Danger of Spreading Misinformation
The rapid spread of false emergency warnings carries serious consequences, including:
- Unnecessary public panic and mass displacement of coastal communities
- Overwhelming of emergency service hotlines with unwarranted calls
- Erosion of public trust in genuine future warnings
- Potential harm caused by people rushing to evacuate unnecessarily
Members of the public are strongly advised to verify any emergency alert through official government channels before reacting or sharing such content further.
How to Identify Legitimate Warnings
Sri Lankans are reminded that genuine tsunami alerts and other natural disaster warnings are issued exclusively through official government bodies, including the Disaster Management Centre, the Meteorology Department, and authorised broadcast media outlets. Any warning appearing solely on social media without reference to these institutions should be treated with extreme scepticism.
The public is urged to report false emergency posts to the relevant platform administrators and to refrain from forwarding unverified content, as doing so contributes directly to public disorder and unnecessary fear.
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ppl spreading fake news like this should be arrested honestly
true, some people have no shame at all