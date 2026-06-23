Turkey Emerges as Key Driver of Ceylon Tea Exports in May

Ceylon Tea sees strong export performance with Turkey leading the charge

Turkey has emerged as a dominant force in driving Ceylon Tea exports during the month of May, underscoring the growing demand for Sri Lanka's prized beverage in the Turkish market.

The development signals a positive trend for Sri Lanka's tea industry, which remains one of the country's most vital foreign exchange earners. Turkey's robust appetite for Ceylon Tea has helped bolster overall export figures for the period, offering a much-needed boost to an industry navigating a challenging economic landscape.

A vital market for Sri Lankan tea

Turkey has long been counted among the top importers of Ceylon Tea, and the latest figures reaffirm the country's significance as a key trading partner for Sri Lanka's plantation sector. The strong performance in May reflects continued consumer preference for Ceylon Tea's distinctive quality and flavour profile in the Turkish market.

Sri Lanka's tea exports are closely monitored as a barometer of the broader economy, with the industry supporting hundreds of thousands of livelihoods across the island's plantation regions.

Industry outlook

Trade officials and industry stakeholders are expected to view Turkey's sustained demand as an encouraging signal for the months ahead. Diversifying and strengthening key export markets remains a priority for Sri Lanka's Tea Board and associated bodies as the country works to maximise returns from one of its most iconic agricultural products.

Ceylon Tea, renowned globally for its quality and the distinctive lion logo that certifies its origin, continues to represent Sri Lanka's heritage and industrial prowess on the world stage.