Postal voting from July 14 to 17

The postal vote of the General Election 2020 will be held from July 14 to 17, the National Election Commission announced yesterday.

The public servants in district secretariats, election officers, police personnel, Security Forces personnel, health staff and Civil Defence Force personnel who are entitled to postal vote can mark their ballots on July 16 and 17, while the rest of public servants eligible for the postal vote can mark their ballots on July 14 and 15.

Any postal voter who could not make it during the above mentioned dates can cast their postal votes on July 20 and 21 at the relevant District Secretariat Office of his/her work place. The distribution of official polling cards will begin on July 11 and end on July 29.

Any voter who did not receive the polling card by July 29 can collect it from the relevant Post Office for the address registered in the Electoral Register 2019 after proving the identity.