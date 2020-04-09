NTB deploys mobile ATMs to areas in Western Province

Focused on providing support and service during this challenging time, Nations Trust Bank (NTB) has commenced deployment of mobile ATM services to many areas in the Western province.



This initiative will help customers to meet their primary banking needs as well as sign up for the Nations Mobile Banking and Internet Banking services without having to travel too far away from home.



The Nations Mobile ATMs are travelling to central areas covering many populated areas, including apartment complexes to provide this essential service between 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily. The service can be used by the customers of NTB and customers of any other local bank whose network is supported by LankaPay or foreign bank ATM cards to withdraw cash up to Rs.100,000.



A unique feature introduced by NTB enables anyone to obtain a live location update of the mobile ATM during its time of operations. This link is published daily on the NTB Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nationstrustbank). This is yet another, digitally enhanced facility, which is a first in the market by NTB.



Areas already covered include Colpetty, Bambalapitiya and Wellawatte via Duplication Road and Galle Road. Between April 6 and 12, 2020, the mobile ATMs will also visit, Battaramulla, Pelawatte, Thalawathugoda, Maharagama, Kottawa, Wattala, Mahabage, Kadana, Dehiwela and Mount Lavinia.



Speaking about this initiative, NTB Deputy Chief Executive Officer Hemantha Gunetilleke stated, “The well-being of our customers, colleagues and the public is of utmost importance to us during this global pandemic. Access to cash is important when people are confined to their homes. Owing to that, we have mobilised the Nations Mobile ATM service enabled with a live link for location updates. This would help our customers to conveniently track and locate the exact location of the vehicle and reduce time spent in waiting.”



Explaining the health and safety measures put in place, Gunetilleke further added, “We are also keen to notify our customers and the public that all health and safety precautions have been taken when providing this service. Physical distancing practices will be strictly adhered to while maintaining order, protection and assistance. Hand sanitizers are made available for the use of all. Work is underway to expand services and widen coverage in the future. We believe the Nations Mobile ATM is a timely solution in response to our customers’ need and we welcome everybody to make use of this service when it visits your neighbourhood.”