Experienced Royal face uphill task

S. Thomas’ was on top against traditional rivals Royal when play ended on day in the 141st Battle of the Blues big match played at the SSC ground. The Thomians after making a formidable score of 369 runs had their rivals struggling on 127 for 4.

The second day’s play saw the Thomians resuming from their overnight score of 272 for 6 being guided by overnight batsmen Gavin Botheju who was unbeaten on 42 and Maneesha Rupasinghe continuing to torment the Royal bowlers.

The pair posted their 50 runs partnership while Botheju raced to his half ton before they were separated with the dismissal of Rupasinghe with the score on 294 runs.

However the Thomians underwent a double as they lost two quick wickets for the addition of 16 runs that Yasiru Rodrigo and Botheju who made 54 which had five boundaries.

The last pair skipper Thevin Eriyagama and G. Caniston frustrated the Royal bowlers. The duo having posted their 50 runs partnership was able to add only another nine runs for a partnership of 59 runs before spinner Gishan Balasuriya made the breakthrough with the wicket of Eriyagama who made 47 runs.

Royal in their turn was given a sound start by openers Kawshan Kulasuriya and Kamil Mishara who together put on 61 runs before Kulasuriya fell victim to Kishan Munasinghe having made a knock of 31.

Mishara joined by Kavindu Chathuranga and having added 20 runs saw the former being sent back to the pavilion by Munasinghe. Ahan Wickramasinghe and Chathuranga were making steady progress and the pair succeeded to put up the 100 runs on the board for Royal.

The Royalists lost two quick wickets that of Chathuranga and Wickramasinghe before ending day two with a score of 127 for 4. Royal trailing by 242 runs will need a steady partnership when the last days play get underway today if they are to make any impression.

Scoreboard

S. Thomas’ 1st innings (272/6 overnight)

Dilmin Ratnayake lbw b Pathiratne 23

Shalin de Mel c Kulasuriya b Senaratne 85

Ravindu de Silva st Madarasinghe b Balasuriya 06

Ryan Fernando lbw b Manchanayake 70

Kishan Munasinghe b Mishara 00

Gavin Botheju run out 54

Umayanga Suwaris c Pathiratne b Madusanka 21

Maneesha Rupasinghe run out 25

Yasiru Rodrigo lbw b Pathiratne 05

Thevin Eriyagama st Mishara b Balasuriya 47

F. Caniston not out 10

Extras (b15, lb2, nb1, w5) 23

Total (all out: 128.2 overs) 369

Fall of wickets – 1-49, 2-56, 3-156, 4-158, 5-208, 6-244, 7-294, 8-301, 9-310.

Bowling – Kavindu Pathiratne 32-6-85-2, Lahiru Madusanka 13.2-0-31-1, Thevindu Senaratne 14.4-1-52-1, Gishan Balasuriya 25.2-3-68-2, Prashan Kalhara 16-4-34-0, Kamil Mishara 21-4-55-1, Dasis Manchanayake 8-0-27-1.

Royal 1st innings

Kawshan Kulasuriya c de Mel b Munasinghe 31

Kamil Mishara c de Mel b Munasinghe 32

Kavindu Chathuranga c Botheju b Eriyagama 23

Ahan Wickramasinghe c Ratnayake b Caniston 24

Isiwara Dissanayake not out 06

Kavindu Pathiratne not out 00

Extras (b4, nb6, w1) 11

Total (4 wickets: 55 overs) 127

Fall of wickets – 1-61, 2-81, 30104, 4-123

Bowling – Yasiru Rodrigo 10-2-22-0, G. Caniston 7-2-12-1, Thevin Eriyagama 9-3-38-1, Kishan Munasinghe 19-6-38-2, Dilmin Ratnayake 9-0-32-0, Umayanga Suwaris 1-1-0-0.