Sajith boycotts UNP Working Committee meeting

Several UNP members including party deputy leader Sajith Premadasa boycotted its Working Committee meeting held yesterday.

Sajith loyalist and former MP Harin Fernando told Daily Mirror they decided to boycott the meeting to see what the Working Committee would do. “We sent former MP Malik Samarawickrama to the Working Committee meeting to inform our stance,” he said. Mr. Samarawickrama was seen leaving the UNP headquarters early.

Daily Mirror learns that Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) wants a new general secretary to the party. SJB has also called for a leadership change.

Meanwhile, former MP Vajira Abeywardena said many Working Committee members were absent at the meeting as it was held suddenly. “It was not possible to inform many members of the Working Committee due to the time factor,” he said.