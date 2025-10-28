LNP – GovPay launches online traffic fine payment in Northern Province

The Northern Province officially launched on-site traffic fine payments through Gov Pay at the Kilinochchi District Secretariat under the patronage of the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala today.

Previously available only in the Southern and Western Provinces, this marks the third province to implement the program.

Since its launch in the other provinces, 23,539 fines have been collected, generating a total of Rs. 31 million.

To prepare for the rollout in the Northern Province, training programs were conducted on 26 and 27 October for police officers on traffic duties. Mobile phones required for on-site fine collection were also symbolically handed over to the officers.

Speaking at the event, Minister Wijepala said the Gov Pay program is a key component of the government’s effort to digitize state institutions.

He said that the initiative will streamline fine collection, simplify police work, and is planned to be expanded nationwide by December.

The Minister said that equipping police officers with technical skills is essential to maintaining law and order and strengthening public confidence in the police.