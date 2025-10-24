LNP – Ex-Fisheries officer, minister’s staff arrested over job bribe

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested two individuals today in connection with allegations of soliciting bribes for government positions.

The Commission said that Ruppe Gedera Madusha Dilipana Jayasuriya, a former officer of the Fisheries Department, and Indika Bandara Wijesundara, an officer on the staff of former Deputy Minister of Housing and Construction Indika Bandaranaike, were taken into custody.

The investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly demanded Rs. 500,000 to secure a labor position at the Ports Authority, with a total bribe of Rs. 250,000 reportedly requested. An additional Rs. 245,000 was also allegedly demanded after the job was obtained.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.