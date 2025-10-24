LNP – 76 long-term Army vehicles refurbished and deployed

Following the directives of Army Commander Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo , 76 vehicles that had been out of service due to long-term use have been fully restored and added back to the Army fleet today (24 October).

The refurbishment project, carried out alongside the Clean Sri Lanka programme by the Army’s Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Regiment, included trucks, buses, water bowsers, uni buffel vehicles, cabs, ambulances, vans, and gulley bowsers.

The initiative is expected to save the government approximately Rs. 10 million per month, which was previously spent on renting vehicles, and significantly reduce foreign exchange expenditure that would have been required to import new vehicles. The savings will be redirected toward the development of the Army and national projects.