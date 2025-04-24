LNP – ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’: Devotees urged to avoid arriving in Kandy till further notice

The public are urged to avoid coming to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy until further notice in response to the massive influx of devotees currently waiting in the queues.

Kandy District Secretary Indika Udawatte made this request in a special press conference held today (24), highlighting that more crowds arriving in the city can create concerns over crowd control, public safety and health issues.

Earlier on Wednesday (23), Sri Lanka Police urged the public to avoid coming today and the tomorrow (April 24 and 25) to venerate the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy and to choose an alternate date as presently there are more than 400,000 devotees in queues awaiting to pay homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic.

Therefore, since a sufficient number of devotees have already arrived for the exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic on the two days, the Police warned that if more devotees arrive in the next two days, they will not be able to perform their veneration.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Police requested the devotees to refrain from coming for the ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’ in the next two days.

The special exposition of the Sacred Tooth Relic – ‘Siri Dalada Wandanawa’, which commenced on April 18, entered the seventh consecutive day today and will continue for another three days, while it is scheduled to conclude on April 27 (Sunday).

