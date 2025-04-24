LNP – Sri Lanka declares national day of mourning for Pope’s funeral

The Sri Lankan government has decided to declare April 26, 2025 (Sunday), a National Day of Mourning in view of late Pope Francis’ funeral.

Accordingly, all state institutions and offices are informed to fly the national flag at half-mast on Sunday (April 26), the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, S. Alokabandara said in a statement.

Pope Francis’ funeral has been scheduled for Saturday in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican announced following a meeting of the College of Cardinals at the Catholic Church’s city-state headquarters in the heart of Rome.

The coffin carrying the pope, who died Monday morning after suffering a stroke and heart failure at the age of 88, was brought in a procession on Wednesday morning to the basilica from his residence at Casa Santa Marta, where he died.

The late pontiff will lie in state inside St. Peter’s Basilica for three days ahead of his funeral, with the faithful processing slowly up to his simple wooden coffin to pay their respects.

–With Agencies Inputs

