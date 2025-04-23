LNP – Travel bans imposed on father, son suspects in murder of Dan Priyasad

Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kakunawela today issued an order preventing two suspects, a father and son, from leaving the country in connection with the murder of Dan Priyasad in the Wellampitiya area.

The travel ban was imposed on Bandula Biyal and his son Madhawa Sudarshana, residents of Wellampitiya.

Presenting facts before court, the Wellampitiya Police stated that evidence had surfaced indicating a longstanding dispute between the assailants and the victim. On this basis, the police requested a travel ban on the suspects to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Police further informed court that statements have been recorded from individuals present at the Laksada Sevana housing complex, where the incident occurred, and that investigations are continuing.

The Additional Magistrate is scheduled to inspect both the scene of the crime and the body of the deceased at 2 p.m. today.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire using a firearm before fleeing the scene.