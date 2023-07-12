LNP – Sathosa to be restructured

Cabinet approval was granted to restructure Sathosa as it has not achieved the desired objectives of establishing it, Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardane said today.

Minister Gunawardena said the need to restructure Sathosa has been recognised while taking into account the fact that the desired objectives of establishing the Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE) have not been achieved and it is not contributing effectively to the economy of the country.

He said the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security to appoint an operational monitoring committee to carry out the activities related to the restructuring of the Cooperative Wholesale Establishment and to implement the proposed restructuring process.