LNP – Heavy showers and strong winds expected to reduce from today

The Meteorology Department says that prevailing heavy showers and strong winds over the south western part of the island is expected to reduce from today (06).

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province and in Matale and Anuradhapura districts.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. A few showers will occur in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanthurai and Mannar and sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanthurai and Mannar and sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. Sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough.

Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Increase of swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.