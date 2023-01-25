LNP – Writ petition filed against cabinet decision approving electricity tariff revision

A public interest litigation was today filed in the Court of Appeal seeking an order quashing Cabinet Decision approving the proposed electricity tariff revision.

Electricity and Renewable Energy Association and Centre for Environmental Justice filed this writ petition naming Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the Cabinet of Ministers and Attorney General as respondents.

The petitioners state that the amended General Policy Guideline for the electricity industry and the proposed electricity tariffs approved by the Cabinet of Ministers had by passed the provisions of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act and undermined the functions of the PUCSL, the Regulatory Authority.

The petitioners claimed that the said Cabinet decision dated 09.01.2023 is beyond the legal power