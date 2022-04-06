Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Ali Sabry resigns as Finance Minister in less than 24 hours

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Finance Minister Ali Sabry who was appointed to the portfolio yesterday has resigned from his position in less than 24 hours.

In a resignation letter sent to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today, Sabry said that he has accepted the portfolio only as an interim measure and if the President wishes to appoint a suitable person to handle the situation from outside the current Parliament, he was also willing to step down from his parliamentary seat.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    April 6, 2022 at 2:01 am
    Good move but your political career is over, even your professional career should be questioned with the decisions you have made with the Rajapakses. Accepting the Finance portfolio, even briefly, was the last straw.

