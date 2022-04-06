Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

One thought on “LNP – Parliament adjourned till tomorrow

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    April 6, 2022 at 1:58 am
    Permalink

    Now opposition parties and those who became independent should sign a no confidence motion and topple the gov. Still opposition needs few gov mps support to win. In coming days some more will leave gov then they can easily win. Go home gota go home mahinda

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *