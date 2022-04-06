LNP – Basil Rajapaksa finally attends Parliament
Basil Rajapaksa was finally spotted seated silently on his seat in Parliament today.
Basil was under severe criticism for being absent from Parliament while he was the Finance Minister and the country entered its worst ever economic crisis. He finally had to step down from his portfolio when the entire cabinet resigned on Sunday night.
In recent days rumors were also rife that Basil had left the country and gone back to the USA.
One thought on “LNP – Basil Rajapaksa finally attends Parliament”
Anyway may be this will be his final sitting in the parliament as he had already kept a plane to fly at Mattala Airport.