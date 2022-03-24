LNP – Three suspects arrested over murder of Minister Lokuge’s driver

Three suspects including the main suspect involved in the brutal murder of the driver of Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge, have been arrested.

Police said the father and a brother of the main suspect were among the arrested and two more suspects, reportedly friends of the main suspect are yet to be arrested.

Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that the main suspect was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Colombo South Teaching Hospital under police security.

It was reported that main suspect was assaulted following the attack on the minister’s driver.

The 41-year-old driver of Minister Lokuge was beaten to death at his residence in Gamwanawatta, Mavittara in Kesbewa on Monday evening following a dispute with a motorcyclist who was riding a motorcycle several times, making a loud noise in front of driver’s house.

The Kesbewa Police and the Mount Lavinia Division Crimes Unit are conducting further investigations.