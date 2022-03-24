Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – GL reappointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reappointed Prof. G.L. Peiris as the Minister of Foreign Affairs with effect from today (23).

According to a gazette notification, the appointment has been made as the name of the Ministry of Foreign Relations has been changed to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One thought on “LNP – GL reappointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    March 24, 2022 at 2:53 am
    This fellow is an example of a typical Sinhalese, though highly educated will never gain ethics, honour, self respect and last not least sleep with low caste dogs like the Rajapakse’s.

    Reply

