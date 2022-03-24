LNP – GL reappointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reappointed Prof. G.L. Peiris as the Minister of Foreign Affairs with effect from today (23).
According to a gazette notification, the appointment has been made as the name of the Ministry of Foreign Relations has been changed to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This fellow is an example of a typical Sinhalese, though highly educated will never gain ethics, honour, self respect and last not least sleep with low caste dogs like the Rajapakse’s.