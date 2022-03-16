LNP – Tomorrow’s power cut schedule announced

The power schedule which was imposed today will be carried out for tomorrow (16) as well, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said approval for tomorrows power shedding was granted following a request from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, the power shedding will be imposed in the A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and L for two hours from 9am to 6pm and two hour from 6pm to 11pm. Areas P, Q, R, S, T, U, V and W will be imposed a three hour power cut from 8.30am to 5.30pm and two and half hours from 5.30pm to 11pm.

The PUCSL regrets the inconvenience cause to electricity consumers due to prevailing power cuts.