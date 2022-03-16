LNP – 4,000 hoarded gas cylinders found in Angunakolapelessa

Around 4,000 gas cylinders that were hoarded in Angunakolapelessa were taken into the custody by the police today.

The gas cylinders were hidden in a gas storage facility in Ranna.

Police said 12.5 kg and 3.5 kg has cylinders were found while being stored in two containers and two lorries.

The recovered stock was handed over to the Consumer Affairs Authority officials who instructed those to be distributed among the agents to be sold to the people.

Some of the gas cylinders were sold to the people from the storage facility under the supervision of the CAA offcials and the rest were sent to a gas distribution centre in Ranna.