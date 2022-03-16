Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

gas 1 850x460 acf cropped in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – 4,000 hoarded gas cylinders found in Angunakolapelessa

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Around 4,000 gas cylinders that were hoarded in Angunakolapelessa were taken into the custody by the police today.

The gas cylinders were hidden in a gas storage facility in Ranna.

Police said 12.5 kg and 3.5 kg has cylinders were found while being stored in two containers and two lorries.

The recovered stock was handed over to the Consumer Affairs Authority officials who instructed those to be distributed among the agents to be sold to the people.

Some of the gas cylinders were sold to the people from the storage facility under the supervision of the CAA offcials and the rest were sent to a gas distribution centre in Ranna.

One thought on “LNP – 4,000 hoarded gas cylinders found in Angunakolapelessa

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    March 16, 2022 at 3:59 am
    Permalink

    What is the difference between these hoarder and our present politicians? All of them are selfish sadists thrive on the misery of common man, who patronize them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *