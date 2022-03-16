LNP – IMF officials meet President

Several representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the Presidential Media Division (PMD) said.

The IMF delegation comprised of its Asia Pacific Department Director Dr. Changyong Rhee, Deputy Director Dr. Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf and IMF Resident Representative for Sri Lanka and Maldives Dr. Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan.