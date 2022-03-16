Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – IMF officials meet President

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Several representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the Presidential Media Division (PMD) said.

The IMF delegation comprised of its Asia Pacific Department Director Dr. Changyong Rhee, Deputy Director Dr. Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf and IMF Resident Representative for Sri Lanka and Maldives Dr. Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan.

One thought on "LNP – IMF officials meet President"

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    March 16, 2022 at 3:55 am
    Permalink

    Don’t be pessimistic, We don’t need the IMF, what we need now is national Buddhist ardour. A government composed of Buddhist monks will be our saviour

