LNP – UK warns its citizens on travel to SL over deteriorating economic situation

The United Kingdom, in its latest travel advisory on Sri Lanka has warned its citizens saying the economic situation was deteriorating in the country with shortages of basic necessities including medicines, fuel and food.

In the travel advisory released today, the UK said Sri Lanka was presently experiencing shortages in basic necessities because of a shortage of hard currency to pay for imports. “There may be long queues at grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies. Local authorities may impose the rationing of electricity, resulting in power outages,” the travel advisory said.

The travel advisory further warned its travelers against the spread of the dengue virus in Sri Lanka and due to a prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the community, there could be changes to flights and airport operations at short notice.

The British government further said that lockdowns could be imposed in affected areas, and travel restrictions may also be imposed at short notice in the country.