LNP – Diesel scarcity leads Kelanitissa GT-7 power plant shut down
The single power generation unit of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) GT-7 at the Kelanitissa power plant premises was shut down abruptly this morning due to absence of diesel, the CEB spokesperson said.
He said the operations of GT-7 plant came to an abrupt halt at 7:21 am.
With the shutdown of the power plant, 115 MW of electricity supply was denied to the national grid.
One thought on “LNP – Diesel scarcity leads Kelanitissa GT-7 power plant shut down”
This government is like a Three Wheeler driver. The majority of three wheelers run on a litre of gasoline. When the gasoline runs out, out poops a pet bottle with a litre of gasoline and fills the tank and off he goes. This governments handling of the power crisis is the same, only not litres but tons