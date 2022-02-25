LNP – Water supply could be interrupted during power cuts: Trade Union

Water supply will be interrupted during power cuts due to fuel shortage and thereby the consumers will face numerous inconveniences, convener of the Water Supply Trade Union’s Collective Alliance, Upali Ratnayake said.

He said all water purification plants and pump houses powered by electricity. During power cuts, those facilities would stop functioning and the process of purifying drinking water will be hampered.

He said there is no alternative power generation source to operate the purification plants and pump houses during power cuts.

Therefore, the union requested the relevant authorities to take pertinent measures to operate the water purification plants and powerhouses during power cuts in order to avoid inconvenience caused to the consumers