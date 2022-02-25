LNP – Heavy showers forecast today: Met. Dept.

Thunderstorms and showers could be expected in the North-central, Eastern, and Uva provinces, as well as in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale and Hambantota districts today, the Meteorological Department said.

They predicted that a few showers in the Northern Province and in several other places in the the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, as well as Galle, Matara and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers of above 50 mm could be expected in some places.

The general public are advised to take adequate precautions against gusty winds and lightning during thundershowers.