LNP – Mobs chase away tourists & attack beach restaurant in Hikkaduwa: 4 arrested

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on a beach restaurant at Narigama in Hikkaduwa where a group of mobs chased away foreign tourists and attacked the restaurant.

Police said the Hikkaduwa Police had launched an investigation following a complaint that a group of persons who had entered the restaurant during a DJ musical event had chased away the foreigners, attacked the restaurant’s property with swords and clubs and damaged two cars parked on the road last Sunday.

A senior police officer told Daily Mirror that investigations revealed the mobs who were under influence of alcohol had damaged the property at the restaurant as they were not permitted to enter the premises.

The Police arrested three suspects in Gonapeenuwala and Hikkaduwa areas a day after the attack while another suspect was arrested on Tuesday from Meetiyagoda .

Police also recovered a live grenade and 2 swords from one of the suspects.

The arrested suspects aged 31, 37 and 45 are residents of Gonapeenuwala, Dodanduwa and Hikkaduwa areas.

It was revealed that one of the four suspects, is the main suspect in three murder cases pending in the Balapitiya High Court and Galle Additional Magistrate’s Court while another suspect is the main suspect over an attempted murder in Meetiyagoda.

Police said three suspects were produced before Galle Additional Magistrate’s Court while the other suspect was produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court and all of them were remanded till February 28.

The Hikkaduwa Police are conducting further investigations to arrest another suspect in connection with the attack.