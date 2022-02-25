LNP – Over 5-hour power cuts tomorrow
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to have rotational power shedding over five hours for tomorrow (25).
The permission was granted due to lack of fuel supply for power generation.
Hence, PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake granted permission for a four hour and 40 minute-power cut for tomorrow for areas of A,B, C and 5 hours and 15 minutes in the other areas.
One thought on “LNP – Over 5-hour power cuts tomorrow”
Enough is enough .The biggest help that this government could do is to step down from your supreme positions and hand over to a suitable party. We do not want to see your capabilities in failure anymore. Ane sirisena what have you done?