LNP – Over 5-hour power cuts tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to have rotational power shedding over five hours for tomorrow (25).

The permission was granted due to lack of fuel supply for power generation.

Hence, PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake granted permission for a four hour and 40 minute-power cut for tomorrow for areas of A,B, C and 5 hours and 15 minutes in the other areas.