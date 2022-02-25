LNP – Rs.100mn collected since it’s opening on Jan. 16

Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando yesterday said a revenue of over Rs.100 million had been received from the Mirigama to Kurunegala stretch of the expressway since it’s opening on January 16 this year.

The Minister told media that over 500,000 vehicles had used the Mirigama to Kurunegala stretch of the central expressway since its opening on Jan 16, this year.

The expressway’s new section was kept open free of charge for the first 12 hours of its opening. Collecting tolls commenced after noon of Jan 16. During the period from Jan 16, 2022 to Feb 21, 2022, the road had been used by 510,670 vehicles and an income of Rs 109,659,600 had been earned, the Minister said.

Toll collecting Interchanges of the second phase of the Central Expressway have been set up at Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggahapitiya. (