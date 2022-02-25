LNP – Prez instructs Minister to appoint Commission to resolve issues of railway workers
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed Minister of Transport Pavithra Wanniarachchi to appoint a Commission to resolve issues of railway workers.
The President made this decision following an observational visit to the Mechanical Engineering Factory in Ratmalana belonging to the Sri Lanka Railway Department today (24).
The President instructed that all existing issues, including recruitment and resource management, must be addressed within two months.